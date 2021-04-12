'World's biggest rabbit' stolen from Worcestershire home

play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV News Central filmed with Darius back in 2012

A giant rabbit, which won a Guinness World Record, has been stolen from its Worcestershire home.

West Mercia Police say Darius, the four foot long Continental Giant rabbit, was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of its owner’s home in Stoulton over the weekend.

Officers believe it was taken overnight on Saturday, between April 10th and April 11th.

4ft long Darius' size

Darius the rabbit Credit: West Mercia Police

Owner Annette Edwards has offered a £1000 reward for his return, saying it was a "very sad day".

Ms Edwards pleaded on Twitter for those who took Darius to "please bring him back", saying he is "too old to breed now."

Police have described the rabbit as “unique” - having been awarded a Guinness Record for being the biggest rabbit in the world.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101, quoting the reference 00286_I_11042021.

When is a rabbit a giant rabbit?

Rabbits are classed as 'giant' when they weigh over 5kg and can reach up to 10kg - larger than many dogs. Although they shouldn't be confused with overweight rabbits.

Breeds include the French Lop, New Zealand White and Continental Giant.

A giant rabbit can live four – six years, although some may live longer.

