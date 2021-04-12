play-icon Created with Sketch.

Shoppers queueing at 6:30am this morning at the world's biggest Primark store in Birmingham say they hardly slept last night in order to get to the shops early doors. Non-essential shops open today for the first time in more than three months, along with pub gardens and restaurants, indoor gyms, swimming pools and hairdressers.

From today in England millions of people have been given a portion of their freedom back.

Confirming he was sticking to his roadmap for lifting restrictions, Boris Johnson thanked the public for their patience, "because it is really clear now that this is paying off".

Shoppers were also queuing in Nottingham.

Pictures from Ashley Kirk

