Human remains found near railway line in Wednesbury

Human remains have been found near a railway line in Wednesbury.

West Midlands Police say tests are being carried to identify the body which was discovered in a wooded area on Axletree Way yesterday evening (April 12th).

The remains are thought to have been there for some time, and investigators are still trying to work out the cause of death.

It’s believed forensic teams will be working at the scene for days to come.

Credit: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police is appealing for information.