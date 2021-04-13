Man charged with racially abusing West Bromwich Albion footballer

A man from Dudley has been charged with racially abusing a West Bromwich Albion footballer.

49-year-old Simon Silwood is alleged to have sent an offensive social media message to midfielder Romaine Sawyers in January.

Silwood’s charge comes after an investigation was carried out by West Midlands Police’s first dedicated hate crime officer within a football policing unit.

Romaine Saywers Credit: PA Images

Silwood, from Kingswinford near Dudley, has been charged under the Communications Act and will appear before the borough's Magistrates Court on April 29th.