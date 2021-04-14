'Brave' men jump into river to rescue woman trapped inside car

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Police have praised the "quick and brave" actions of three men who jumped into the River Trent to rescue a woman whose car had entered the water.

The emergency services were called out to the river in Nottinghamshire at around 3.45pm yesterday (April 13).

Three men had swam out to the car and rescued a woman from inside as it floated down stream. The woman is receiving medical treatment and is not currently believedto have suffered any serious injuries.Inspector Paul Shortt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to praise the members of the public for making a quick and brave decision which helped save the woman’s life and the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire emergency services for their swift response."

We’re very grateful to these men for their actions and in the true traditions of the police service we will be seeking to acknowledge them for their bravery. Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding this incident, including how the car ended up in the river. Inspector Paul Shortt, Nottinghamshire Police

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage to please call them on 101, quoting incident number 467 of 13 April2021.