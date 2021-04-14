play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham in 2022. But the Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships will be held in a separate event in Chandigarh, in northern India, in January next year.

When the announcement was made in February last year, India threatened to boycott the entire Games, as at the Gold Coast Games in 2018, the country's shooters won 16 medals, a quarter of their total.

ITV News has filmed at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in Delhi, to find out how athletes felt about the exclusion of the shooting from the main event.

Team England's Amber Hill told us,

"It is definitely a real shame but we are included by having the Commonwealth Games in India. It's a lovely place and I was really blown away by how amazing the shooting ranges are. It was definitely better than what I was expecting so, yeah, it's just been a great first impression."

Steven Seligman, the Team Leader for British Shooting, added that, "it's just important that it continues to stay within the Commonwealth movement."

D.V. Seetharama, RAO Secretary General, of the National Rifle Association of India said,

"The Commonwealth Games is being held in our own country, so we should be happy for that. We should look at it from that angle - instead of us going there, the Games are coming here."

Although shooting is not a compulsory Commonwealth Games sport, it has been part of every Games but one, since the 1966 Games in Jamaica.

The Commonweath Games Federation has hinted that in the future, cities could co-host the Games, meaning events could take place in locations scattered around the world, best suited to the sports facilities of different countries.

Medals won at the Championships in Chandigarh will be added to the final tally for Birmingham 2022.