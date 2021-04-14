Man found dying in car in Leicester named as five remain in police custody

A man found dying in a car in Leicester has been named as Anand Parmar, 47 - who was also known as Andy.

He was found with serious injuries in a car on Brighton Road in Evington on Monday morning (14 April).

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died as a result of significant injuries to his head and chest.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and two people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five are in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood, the senior investigating officer, said,

“While five people are currently in custody, our investigation is very much continuing and we owe it to his loved ones to find out who is responsible for his death.

“Officers are carrying out further enquiries and I would ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to come forward.

I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a red Vauxhall Astra being driven in the area of Evington late on Sunday night into the early hours of yesterday morning.”