Tears as elderly married couple hug in care home for the first time

This is the emotional moment that an elderly married couple were allowed to hug each other for the first time in months.

Mary had been living at home at the start of the pandemic while her husband, Gordon, had been staying at another care home. She then moved into Baily House Care Home in Mansfield- a different one to where Gordon was staying. However, staff decided to surprise her earlier this week, by not telling her that her husband had moved into the same care home until the very moment they were finally able to hug each other again.

The couple both welled up with tears when they saw each other, and Mary couldn't quite believe it, asking nurses 'We can't touch each other, can we?'.

The video was shared on Baily House Care Home's Facebook page, with the caption,

"Our lovely Mary has had a real surprise today... her beloved husband Gordon has come to live here at Baily House with her, after not seeing each other for several months, it was certainly a very emotional reunion. Mary can now join Gordon as he isolates in his new room 💚 ' (sic)."

Gordon and Mary are reunited at Baily House Care Home Credit: Baily House Care Home

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 67k times with many people commenting that it left them in tears.

"That brought a tear. My darling wife died in my arms after battling against cancer during the first lockdown, she was 53. I've imagined that embrace so many times since. I hope these guys have a little more time together, love is so precious." [Andy Street]

"I stumbled upon the video on social media of them reunited and it’s so emotional and the love they both have, it’s inspiring. It gives people hope of true love ... thank you for sharing something so beautiful." [Klayre Hurnn]

"This is beautiful. Look at how she left her walking support. It truly didn’t matter she found the strength to get to her husband. Love that, so admirable is true love." [Anthony Horn]

"Tears.... You hold each other as much as you can lovely!! What a beautiful reunion. How they both leave their mobility aids to get to each other like they are 21 again melted my heart!! Xxx" [Tara Jane]

From April 12, restrictions on care home visits have been more relaxed, allowing residents two regular visitors, rather than just one, and children are now also allowed to attend.

Infants and children are not counted as one of the two visitors, the government has said.

Speaking earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Reuniting family and friends has been a priority each time restrictions have eased, and the next step will be no different.

“I’m particularly pleased to allow residents to have more visitors, including grandchildren, given the isolation and concern felt by so many this past year.

“Thanks to the tireless work of care home staff, and the success of the vaccine rollout, we’re able to increase the number of visits in a safe and controlled way.”

