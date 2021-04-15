Pharmacies across North West Leicestershire are supporting a new domestic abuse scheme which allows victims to discreetly signal that they are in danger.

North West Leicestershire District Council is working in partnership with more than 80% of pharmacies across the district who have signed up to take part in the Ask for ANI (Action Needed Immediately) scheme.

Domestic abuse victims will be able to ‘Ask for ANI’ as a codeword to signal to pharmacists that they need help.

Staff members will then offer to take the victim to a consultation room to check if they need a police response or help contacting a helpline or specialist support service.

Domestic abuse victims are being urged to "ask for ANI" at pharmacies Credit: PA

The full list of pharmacies taking part are:

Boots, Market Street, Ashby

Tesco, Resolution Road, Ashby

Ashby Pharmacy, The Green, Ashby

Boots, New Broadway, Coalville

Lloyds Pharmacy, Whitwick Road Surgery, Coalville

Well Pharmacy, Long Lane, Coalville

Masons, Belvoir Road, Coalville

Dean & Smedley, High Street, Measham

Masons, Grange Road, Hugglescote

Masons, North Street, Whitwick

Evans Pharmacy, Borough Street, Castle Donington

Listers, High Street, Ibstock

Brennans Pharmacy, High Street, Ibstock

Pharmacies taking part will display posters in their windows and around the pharmacy to let customers know that they can approach staff members for help. The scheme officially begins on 19 April.

Emma Knight, Health and Wellbeing Team Leader at North West Leicestershire District Council, said: “The Ask for ANI scheme is a great opportunity to raise awareness around domestic abuse and provide vulnerable victims with a lifeline to get access to emergency support."

We’re working with a number of pharmacies across North West Leicestershire who are keen to help make a difference and provide victims with the support that they need. “There’s still time for pharmacies to sign up so if sounds like something you would like to support, get in touch for more information. Emma Knight, North West Leicestershire District Council.

Help and support

If you need support or advice about anything visit to our advice page.

Call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential, non-judgemental information and support.

Women's Aid - for information and support, email helpline@womensaid.org.uk or use the instant messaging service.

Contact a local domestic abuse service by using the Domestic Abuse Directory.

If you are in immediate danger, call 999.