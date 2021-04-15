Pharmacies in Leicestershire participate in new campaign to help domestic violence victims
Pharmacies across North West Leicestershire are supporting a new domestic abuse scheme which allows victims to discreetly signal that they are in danger.
North West Leicestershire District Council is working in partnership with more than 80% of pharmacies across the district who have signed up to take part in the Ask for ANI (Action Needed Immediately) scheme.
Domestic abuse victims will be able to ‘Ask for ANI’ as a codeword to signal to pharmacists that they need help.
Staff members will then offer to take the victim to a consultation room to check if they need a police response or help contacting a helpline or specialist support service.
The full list of pharmacies taking part are:
Boots, Market Street, Ashby
Tesco, Resolution Road, Ashby
Ashby Pharmacy, The Green, Ashby
Boots, New Broadway, Coalville
Lloyds Pharmacy, Whitwick Road Surgery, Coalville
Well Pharmacy, Long Lane, Coalville
Masons, Belvoir Road, Coalville
Dean & Smedley, High Street, Measham
Masons, Grange Road, Hugglescote
Masons, North Street, Whitwick
Evans Pharmacy, Borough Street, Castle Donington
Listers, High Street, Ibstock
Brennans Pharmacy, High Street, Ibstock
Pharmacies taking part will display posters in their windows and around the pharmacy to let customers know that they can approach staff members for help. The scheme officially begins on 19 April.
Emma Knight, Health and Wellbeing Team Leader at North West Leicestershire District Council, said: “The Ask for ANI scheme is a great opportunity to raise awareness around domestic abuse and provide vulnerable victims with a lifeline to get access to emergency support."
We’re working with a number of pharmacies across North West Leicestershire who are keen to help make a difference and provide victims with the support that they need. “There’s still time for pharmacies to sign up so if sounds like something you would like to support, get in touch for more information.
Help and support
If you need support or advice about anything visit to our advice page.
Call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 for confidential, non-judgemental information and support.
Women's Aid - for information and support, email helpline@womensaid.org.uk or use the instant messaging service.
Contact a local domestic abuse service by using the Domestic Abuse Directory.
If you are in immediate danger, call 999.