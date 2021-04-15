Sausage dog Minnie stolen out on a walk found safe and well

A sausage dog stolen in Woodville has been found safe and well in Loughborough.

Minnie the Dachshund was stolen while out on a walk with her owner in the evening on Sunday 11 April.

The victim was walking along Moira Road, near the New Inn pub, when she was approached by two men, who allegedly tripped her over, threatened her and stole her dog, a two-year-old Miniature Dachshund (sausage dog) named Minnie.

She was handed into a vet safe and unharmed in the Loughborough area on Wednesday 14 April.

The two men who stole Minnie are still wanted by police. The pair left the scene in a black Ford Mondeo (registration beginning YG60), along Moira Road in the direction of Albert Village just after 8.20pm.

Police are keen to speak to the man in this picture in relation to the thefts. Credit: Derbyshire Police

Police describe them as being aged in their 30s, with one of the men being white, of a stocky build and with short fair hair.

DS Mark Ryan, who is leading the investigation into the theft, said: “I would first like to thank the public for their help in making Minnie a sausage dog who was just too hot to handle."

We all know just how important a dog is to a family – and to be able to reunite Minnie with her owners is great news. The two men responsible for this crime are still outstanding and I would like to renew our appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Of particular interest are any drivers with dashcam footage who were in the Asda filling station in Burton Road, Woodville, between 8.10pm and 8.15pm on Sunday - where it is believed the car was shortly before the incident. DS Mark Ryan, Derbyshire Police

Anyone with information is being asked to contact to Derbyshire Police.

