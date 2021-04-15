The flat and easy way to explore the Peak District National Park

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Peak District National Park has four former railway lines which have been converted into trails for walkers and cyclists. They're mostly flat, so great for families and people beginning to explore the outdoors.

34 miles Traffic free trails

The Tissington Trail runs for 13 miles from Ashbourne in the south to Parsley Hay in the north.

It was built by the London and Northwestern railway in 1899 to connect Buxton and Ashbourne. When it closed in 1967, the Peak District National Park bought it, removed the tracks and transformed it into a trail.

The remodelled signal box and car park is the only thing left at the former Hartington station.

It's invaluable because when you look around you, the trail retains the flora that was here back in the railway days...it's like a time capsule.

The landscape along the railway line has to be preserved, using traditional techniques like dry stone walling and hedge laying.

"I love that it is a traditional craft, I like hedge laying as well, so the old traditional crafts that connect you with the land.

I love that we are preserving this land for future generations. There is a knack to it, there are certain ways you have to lay the stone, making sure you get the faces in the right way.

It's a learning curve and I'm still learning the ropes."

Fran Horsford, Ranger

It's nice to wonder who put these walls up before us, what they were talking about and what they were seeing. Emily Irving-Witt, Ranger

