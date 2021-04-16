Central Lobby - April 2021: Unlocking, too fast or too slow?
It's been a week of some return to normality, but one tinged with sadness as the nation continues to mourn the Duke of Edinburgh.
His funeral in two days time will be in accordance with all of the latest Covid regulations which are slowly, but surely being lifted.
To discuss the pace of relaxations and the passing of Prince Philip, Alison Mackenzie is joined by:
Toby Perkins, the Labour MP for Chesterfield
Mike Wood, the Conservative MP for Dudley South
Zuffar Haq, Leicestershire Health Campaigner and Liberal Democrat candidate at the last election