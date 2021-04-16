play-icon Created with Sketch.

A service of remembrance took place to honour the Duke of Edinburgh at Leicester Cathedral on Thursday

One week after Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99, ceremonies are taking place across the region in the lead up to his funeral.

The Duke's funeral will take place at 3pm on Saturday 17 April in Windsor for 30 members of the Royal Family, and preparations are underway.

Services have already taken place across the East and West Midlands, and many were streamed online due to Covid-19 restrictions in place.

On Friday afternoon a Service of Remembrance took place at Southwell Minster in Nottinghamshire.

A Birmingham Cathedral service celebrating the Duke's lifetime has also taken place on Friday evening and streamed online.

Derby Cathedral held a Service of Commemoration to honour the Duke.

Worcester Cathedral and Coventry Cathedral held services that people could watch live on their Facebook page.

Some members of the public were allowed to attend the special service at Worcester Cathedral, but the venue was at a tenth of its normal capacity.

The cathedral remained open for people to light a candle or pray.

The Bishop of Worcester, John Inge, said: "I think quite a lot of people didn't realise quite how extraordinary he was."

Where will a minute silence be observed on Saturday?

To mark the start of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor on Saturday, a half muffled bell will be tolled from 2.30pm until 3pm at Leicester Cathedral where there will be a minute silence.

In Birmingham, the staff at Birmingham New Street will also observe a minute silence at 3pm. Visitors and passengers will be able to pause and reflect at this time.

A minute silence will be observed at 3pm at Leicester Cathedral on Saturday to mark the start of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor.

Due to Covid restrictions, many of the region's churches and cathedrals have advised people not to travel to them or lay flowers.

Instead, they are streaming their services online or holding smaller services by invitation only.

Lichfield Cathedral have announced they will hold a civic service of remembrance on Sunday. The ceremony will be invitation only due to social distancing, attended by community leaders.

Lichfield Cathedral has asked members of the public not to visit or lay flowers due to Covid-19 restrictions. A private civic ceremony will be held for community leaders by invitation only. Credit: PA

Pigeon liberation:

The Royal Pigeons Racing Association have announced they are hoping to liberate pigeons from every cathedral, city and town in the UK at 12pm on Saturday simultaneously.

The idea is to release 10 pigeons from each location, one pigeon for each decade of the Duke’s life.

As a tribute to Prince Philip, Rector Simon Cawdell has granted permission for a single basket of pigeons to be liberated at 12pm in the vicinity of the St Mary’s Church in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

Pigeons will also be liberated from the National Memorial Arboretum at noon over the naval memorial, where the Duke of Edinburgh visited many times.

The Duke of Edinburgh last visited the National Memorial Arboretum in 2016 when he unveiled a monument to burned WWII personnel Credit: PA

