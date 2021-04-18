Fire rips through Grade II listed Alcester pub

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Pictures from BPM

A "severe" fire ripped through a historic Grade II listed pub destroying its roof as crowds of onlookers watched on.

Seven fire crews from three brigades - Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Fire Service were called to The Three Tuns in Alcester in Warwickshire at around 3pm on Saturday, April 17.

The service said the fire was "ferocious" and several roads in the town centre were closed while they battled it.

Roads were closed in the town for several hours as fire crews tackled the blaze in the Grade II listed pub Credit: Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service

The pub is within the historic Talbot House in the town’s High Street and dates from the 17th century.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: "Crews initial swift and decisive actions prevented the fire spreading to the adjoining buildings, thankfully no one was injured."

A spokesperson for the brigade added: “Crews from across Warwickshire, Hereford and Worcestershire and West Midlands FRSs have been in attendance at a severe pub fire in Alcester throughout Saturday afternoon and maintained a presence throughout the night."

The swift initial firefighting actions by crews prevented the fire spreading to adjoining buildings, saving further buildings being impacted. Thankfully no one was hurt or injured.

Thank you for the assistance and support from our other blue light partners, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Hazardous Area Response Team and Warwickshire Police effective multi agency collaborative response at its best. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

The pub had yet to reopen after the lockdown, with the owners believed to be away at the time the fire started. The service has not revealed the cause of the fire.