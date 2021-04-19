play-icon Created with Sketch.

A man has been arrested after an 83-year-old woman jumped from a window to escape a house fire in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police say an investigation is underway after the elderly woman suffered critical injuries following the blaze in Balsall Heath yesterday morning (April 18th).

Officers say she remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 52-year-old man was also taken to hospital and is receiving treatment for burns. His injuries are now thought to be serious, rather than life-threatening.

The address on Lapworth Grove has been cordoned off to allow officers and fire service colleagues to conduct a full and thorough forensic investigation of the scene. West Midlands Police

Police say the fire is being treated as arson and a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.