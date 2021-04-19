Leicester City reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 1969

Leicester City are hoping to make history after reaching the FA Cup final for the first time in more than 50 years.

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game as the foxes beat Southampton F.C. in the semi-final on Sunday (April 18).

His goal was met with delight by thousands of spectators at Wembley, who were part of a Government programme to ensure the safe return of live entertainment.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates after scoring the winner against Southampton. Credit: PA Images

Brendan Rodger's men had been in mixed form going into the match after losing their last two fixtures against Manchester City and West Ham United.

But they showed their grit and determination and saw off Southampton - booking a place in the final.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on May 15 and it will see Leicester City take on Chelsea.

Just like the semi-final, the final will have fans in attendance as part of the Government's easing of lockdown restrictions - it'll be able to draw crowds of 21,000 people - compared to just 4,000 last night.

Fans watching the Semi-Final during Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final between Leicester City. Credit: PA Images

It will be the first time the foxes have competed in the final of the FA Cup since 1969 - which saw them lose 1-0 to Manchester City.

Manchester City beat Leicester City in 1969 FA Cup final. Credit: PA Images

Domestically, the FA Cup is one of the only missing trophies from Leicester City's cabinet.

And as some fans have said 'history will be made' if the foxes can beat Chelsea on May 15.

Chairman of the Leicester City Supporter Club, Cliff Ginnetta said reaching the final and winning the competition is something fans have been 'dreaming' about.

