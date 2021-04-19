Wolverhampton teachers to strike for 3 days over workload and safety concerns

Strike action is planned for Tuesday 20th, Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd April at St Peter’s Collegiate School in Wolverhampton. Credit: St Peter's Collegiate School

Teachers at St Peter's Collegiate School in Wolverhampton will be taking three days of strike action this week, the NASUWT Teachers Union has said.

The union says it's over "adverse management practices including workload, health and safety and the failure to consult."

Teachers say it's a last resort, after their employer failed to address concerns.

Strike action is planned for:

Tuesday

20th April

Wednesday

21st April

Thursday

22nd April

Union bosses say strike action "could have been avoided."

We have been seeking to work with the school for several months now to address the issues of concern of members in relation to their health and safety and their working conditions. However, the current employer has not fully addressed all of their concerns despite having the time to do so.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary

Meanwhile, the School say the majority of staff who are not taking part in the planned action will remain in school, "so that the students can continue to learn in a safe environment and do not have their education disrupted."

We would like to thank students, parents and community for their support in recent months as the school prepares to transition into our new Three Spires Multi-Academy Trust. The Three Spires Trust has worked closely with the school to address all concerns raised, including ensuring that the school is fully compliant with health and safety regulations.

Jon Arnold, Principal at St. Peter's Collegiate School