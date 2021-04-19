Teachers at St Peter's Collegiate School in Wolverhampton will be taking three days of strike action this week, the NASUWT Teachers Union has said.

The union says it's over "adverse management practices including workload, health and safety and the failure to consult."

Teachers say it's a last resort, after their employer failed to address concerns.

Strike action is planned for:

Tuesday 20th April

Wednesday 21st April

Thursday 22nd April

Union bosses say strike action "could have been avoided."

We have been seeking to work with the school for several months now to address the issues of concern of members in relation to their health and safety and their working conditions. However, the current employer has not fully addressed all of their concerns despite having the time to do so. Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary

Meanwhile, the School say the majority of staff who are not taking part in the planned action will remain in school, "so that the students can continue to learn in a safe environment and do not have their education disrupted."