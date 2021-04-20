No Ifs, No Butts: New campaign raising awareness of bowel cancer

play-icon Created with Sketch.

ITV daytime show Lorraine wants us to feel more comfortable about discussing our toilet habits and to overcome any embarrassment.

The No Butts campaign, which is being supported by the charity Bowel Cancer UK, urges us all to pay attention to our bodies and watch out for any unusual symptoms.

We’re so squeamish about our bottoms and about poo! We don’t talk about it enough and because we’re not talking about it, it means we’re not looking out for the symptoms. Lorraine Kelly, TV Presenter

In the UK, someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer every 15 minutes and a person dies from the disease every half hour.

It is our second deadliest cancer but is treatable and curable if caught early enough.

Lorraine Kelly launches new cancer campaign Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Bowel cancer is more common in the over 50s but affects people of all ages.

Deborah James was 35 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. She is well known for talking openly about her experience on social media and on the podcast You, Me and the Big C. She wants people to understand the signs and symptoms to catch it early.

We campaign very very hard for people to not be embarrassed, to not worry about going to their GPs and not be embarrassed to say: ‘I've got a change of bowel habits. Deborah James, Campaigner

Victoria Walsh from Pershore in Worcestershire was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer in 2019, at the age of 39.

She says the hardest part of the diagnosis was deciding how to tell her partner and two children.

For Victoria, the early signs were difficulties digesting food and stomach cramps.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Richard Newhouse from Derby was diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer at the age of 38.

Richard started experiencing abdominal pain, which progressively got worse. One night he was violently sick and his wife took him to hospital, where he received his diagnosis.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The No Butts campaign was launched this week on ITV’s Lorraine to coincide with Bowel Cancer Awareness Month. For more information head to https://www.itv.com/lorraine/.

Symptoms of bowel cancer