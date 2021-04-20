Two more arrested after 31-year-old man shot dead in Birmingham

Two more people have been arrested after a 31-year-old man was shot dead in Birmingham.

A 21-year-old and a 23-year-old are being questioned by West Midlands Police following the killing of Gavin Parry on Western Road last Tuesday (13th April).

Officers are still appealing for witnesses, and say they’d like to speak to the man riding this scooter last Tuesday evening, who “may have vital information.”

Credit: West Midlands Police

The force also says it’s looking to speak to anyone who saw a dark blue Citroen C3 leaving the area “at speed.” They say it may also have been driving on the wrong side of the road.

A man tragically lost his life and we believe there are people out there who can help us get the truth. We need anyone with information, however insignificant they feel it may be, to contact us. Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, West Midlands Police

Flowers left at the scene Credit: BPM Media

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 29-year-old man arrested for conspiracy to murder, have been released on bail.

While a 22-year-old, who was also injured, remains in a stable condition in hospital. Police say he will be questioned under caution once he’s medically fit.