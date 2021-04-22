Support pours in for Wolverhampton school after playground is vandalised

Teachers at Waterstones Primary School in Penn in Wolverhampton were shocked to see one of its playgrounds covered in shards of glass on Monday (April 19) morning.

Vandals had broken into the school playground over the weekend and misused it by destroying equipment and leaving it in a dangerous way.

The school has spent years improving the school's playgrounds to help make learning fun and interactive for the children.

This was taken after staff cleaned up most of the mess. Credit: Waterstones Primary School

One of the improvements included a giant sandpit for pupils in Key Stage One which was installed three years ago.

However, this will now need to be replaced and refilled after the state it was left in.

Shards of glass were left all over the playground with equipment damaged. Credit: Waterstones Primary School.

Despite the disappointment, the school has been overwhelmed with heartfelt messages from the community who have been offering a hand in helping to repair the damage.

The community has shown their support by donating over £1,700 within days of the incident, exceeding the £500 target set by the school on a GoFund me page.

All of the money will go towards updating the playground facilities for the children.

The Headteacher, Mrs Fiona Feeney, says this isn't the first time the school has been vandalised but this is the most extreme case they've seen.

She hopes this will encourage people to have more respect for schools in the area, but cannot thank the community enough for their generosity.

Read more: