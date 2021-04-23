Badger travels 20 miles by clinging onto the underside of a car

A badger managed to travel 20 miles by clinging onto the underside of a car.

Children’s nurse Adele Frost had spotted a badger under her car while at her home in Heage, in Derbyshire, but presumed he had run off.

The following day she travelled to work at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

It was only after her shift, when she was about to leave, that she heard a thud and spotted the badger running under the car next to hers.

Credit: RSPCA

“I’d seen the badger the day before and believed he had run off.

"But it’s just too much of a coincidence to then see another one the following day - so I instinctively knew it was the same badger and he must have somehow got in the undercarriage and stayed there.

"I just felt disbelief really and he must have been hanging on for dear life while I made the journey to work."

Credit: RSPCA

Members of the public had to help the RSPCA catch the badger, who had an injured ear, cut leg, and a few scrapes, but is otherwise doing well and recovering in an outside run.

It's hoped he'll be back in the wild in around a week.