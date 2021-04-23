play-icon Created with Sketch.

The family of a man who died from coronavirus a year ago have marked the anniversary of his death with a promise to follow in his footsteps, by continuing to help others.

Raj Aggarwal from Oadby in Leicestershire, was known for his generosity and charity work.

His family have started a campaign to raise £100,000 to support good causes, including a new children's hospital in Leicester.

Before he died, Mr Aggarwal used to deliver essential goods to key workers and feed the homeless.

Before he died, Raj Aggarwal supported key workers by delivering food and care packages

When Mr Aggarwal died last year, tributes poured in from the Leicestershire community.

His family want to continue the charitable work he did, and the money raised would support Leicester Children's Hospital and also be put towards a garden for patients and staff at a hospital in Sheffield.

So far, Mr Aggarwal's family have raised £21,000 of their £100,000 target.

The family also regularly drop off somosas and tasty treats for hospital staff and other key workers.

Varun Aggarwal says his father would be proud of the work they're doing.

"He was always coming up with ways to make things better, and you know what, he always did."

Raj Aggarwal was described as a man with a big heart - always generous, always helpful.

His wife, Sunita, says: "We are blessed to have had our time with him."

