Police search for mother of new born baby boy found abandoned in Birmingham park

Police are searching for the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in a Birmingham park.The baby boy was discovered by a member of the public on Thursday afternoon, wrapped in a blanket.

He was taken to hospital but police still haven't found his mother.

The baby was found in a community park known as The Mound off Shannon Road, Kings Norton.

West Midlands Police said they were "extremely concerned" for his mum's welfare and are appealing for anyone who knows her to come forward, as well as checking CCTV in the area.

“The baby is being cared for by medical staff and our priority is to now find mum and make sure she is ok.“She may be in need of urgent medical attention and she is our absolute priority at the moment.“We have been checking CCTV and speaking to members of the public, but it may be that the mother or someone who knows who she is sees this appeal.“I really want to speak to her to make sure she’s OK and would urge her to get in touch.” - Detective Inspector Allan Green