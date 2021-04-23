Sparkhill fire: 125 firefighters tackle huge blaze in Birmingham

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Footage from SnapperSK

A 'significant' fire has broken out at a large factory fire in Sparkhill overnight.

Residents living in the surrounding area of Pentos Drive, Sparkhill, Birmingham are being urged to keep all windows and doors closed and avoid the area where possible.

Around 40 houses were evacuated and 10 people will have to be rehoused.

Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service has since deployed over 125 firefighters to tackle blaze the blaze which involves a large number of wooden pallets.

Eight fire engines were originally sent to the scene but the emergency services later announced a further eight had been deployed.

Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

Details of the fire were first posted on Twitter around 11pm on Thursday night (22nd April).

West Midlands Fire Service said: “We have been in attendance at a large factory fire in Sparkhill. We have over 125 firefighters dealing with the fire.

“We recommend that doors and windows in the local vicinity be kept closed for the next few hours.”

In a video message, a firefighter on the scene said: “Investigations are being carried out and are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

He also advised that there will be traffic congestion in the Sparkhill area.

West Midlands Fire Service/Twitter

More to follow.