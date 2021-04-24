play-icon Created with Sketch.

A college in Shropshire which helps young people with learning difficulties has converted a classroom into a charity shop, so their students can get on-the-job experience amid the pandemic.

Staff at Derwen College, near Oswestry, have taken matters into their own hands so their students can get retail practise.

£24,000 grant given by Steve Morgan Foundation paid for the transformation work

The school’s Head of Curriculum, Zoe Wood, said the college decided to do something because the pandemic has stopped students getting off-site work placements for more than a year.

Being able to practise their vocational learning in a relevant, real-life work setting can be life-changing for our young people.

Unfortunately Covid-19 and the lockdowns meant the normal channels were closed to them so we thought outside the box and decided to create our own shop. Zoe Woods, Derwen College

The classroom-turned-charity shop has now opened, having been stocked by staff and students - they say it's already received “rave reviews.”

