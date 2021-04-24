Ambulance worker dies after object hits vehicle’s windscreen in Herefordshire

A West Midlands Ambulance Service technician has died whilst on duty in Herefordshire this morning.

The ambulance crew were on route to a 999 call when an object struck the ambulance’s windscreen at around 8 am. It happened at the junction of Moreton Road and the A49.

Multiple resources attended the scene, which included two emergency ambulance crews, paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham and two Mercia Accident Rescue Service doctors.

Credit: Snapper SK

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save our colleague, who was the front passenger, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

His crewmate, the driver, was also injured in the incident. He has received treatment at hospital and has subsequently been discharged. West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman

West Midlands Ambulance Service Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “This is truly awful news, and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of those involved at this very difficult time. "

I am enormously proud of all the staff and the university students as part of their clinical placement that worked so hard and professionally to try to save our colleague. I am sorry that despite their best efforts, he could not be saved. West Midlands Ambulance Service Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh

West Mercia Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting incident 00101i of 24 April.