CCTV released as police try to find mother of baby boy found in Kings Norton

Police investigating after a baby boy was found on The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham, on Thursday have released footage of a woman they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

West Midlands Police say she was seen walking along Shannon Road just before ten past five.

They say the baby boy was possibly only hours old when he was found, clothed and wrapped in a blanket. He is now being cared for in hospital where he is healthy and doing well.

Credit: West Midlands Police

In a statement, the force said: "We’re very concerned for her and want to check she is doing okay, both physically and mentally.

"This is our only concern right now, giving birth is a big thing and we’re concerned she will need medical help."

This must be a very difficult time for her so we’re keen to talk to her as soon as possible. We’re appealing directly to the mother of the boy or anyone who knows who she is to please get in touch. West Midlands Police statement

Read more: