The dog walker who found an abandoned hours-old baby in a park in Birmingham says it was thanks to his pet Husky.

Semi-retired royal engineer Terry Walsh was walking with his dog, Hel, at The Mound in Kings Norton on 22 April when the newborn was found. The 64-year-old says he would have walked past what he thought was a "discarded blanket" if it hadn't been for the help of his pet.

Mr Walsh explains how the baby boy started crying after Hel ran over to him, lay beside him and started to gently nudge him with her nose.

Hel's gentle nudges woke the baby up. Credit: BPM Media

He says that Hel's delicate movements and the heat from her body woke the baby up.

"A bigger dog or another dog with a different temperament might well have just ripped and tugged at the blanket and the baby could have been treated like a ragdoll and then you've also got the foxes and the rats and everything in there. How would they treat a baby?" Terry Walsh

Mr Walsh says he was left stunned after he lifted part of the blanket away to reveal the baby's face. Police said the baby was full term, likely to have been born the same day and abandoned hours later.

The little boy was dressed in an orange and white 'Dino Dude' T-shirt with grey trousers and was wrapped up in a white zig-zag patterned blanket.

Credit: West Midlands Police

Mr Walsh explains how he rushed over to a woman, who was also out walking, and told her of his discovery. She then called the police before accompanying Mr Walsh to try and settle the baby. "She picked the baby up. I kept hold of Hel - who just wanted to mother the child - and waited until the police came," says Mr Walsh. "Clearly he was cold and the baby was getting the heat from the woman. If it hadn't been for Hel, I wouldn't have known. All I would've thought is that it's a rolled up blanket."

Police are now trying to trace a white woman in her early 20s who was seen by several witnesses and on CCTV around the time the baby was abandoned.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Police are now trying to trace a white woman in her early 20s who was seen by several witnesses and on CCTV around the time the baby was abandoned.

Detective Superintendent Annie Miller said the mother had obviously cared for herself and her unborn baby during pregnancy, as her son was healthy as a result of good ante-natal care.

She added: "Our primary concern is the well-being of the mother and we need to find her to check on her physical and mental health." "Her baby is fine and in good hands, but the most important person in his life is his mother and it's our priority to find her."

Read more: