play-icon Created with Sketch.

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a two phase plan for reopening, after being closed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The venue will first open to the public in May to welcome back the Van Gogh Alive experience, which was cut short due to the November lockdown last year.

The immersive exhibition, which has been toured the world, will remain at the hippodrome until 11 July.

When the Van Gogh Alive exhibition opened for the month of October in Birmingham, the Hippodrome welcomed 28,000 socially distanced visitors Credit: Simon Hadley

The technology displays 3,000 images, bringing the work of Van Gogh to light as visitors can walk around.

Van Gogh Alive is incredibly important to us all at the Hippodrome as it was the only way we found to reopen the building during a year without any live performance. Fiona Allan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome

The auditorium will then take six weeks to be transformed back into a theatre and will reopen with the Tell Me on a Sunday musical, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black, on Tuesday 24 August.

It will mark the first live production to take place at Birmingham Hippodrome since it first closed due to the pandemic on 16 March 2020.

Seating for this production will be based on a socially-distanced model, subject to change depending on Government guidance closer to the performance date.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our audiences for all the support you have shown during our extended closure. Just knowing how many people were counting on us to find a way through the pandemic and make sure the Hippodrome could reopen again on the other side, kept me and the team determined and motivated through the last 13 months. Fiona Allan, Artistic Director and Chief Executive at Birmingham Hippodrome

Read more: