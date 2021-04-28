play-icon Created with Sketch.

The first cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in India have been detected in Leicester.

Leicester's Director of Public Health, Professor Ivan Browne, says that all three cases detected in Leicester are linked to travel from India prior to the country being added to the Government's red list last Friday (23 April).

The India variant was identified after the sequencing process, carried out on the tests taken by returning travellers who tested positive for Covid-19.

Public Health England notified us on Sunday that it had identified three cases of the variant known as VUI-21-APR in Leicester. PHE had already been in touch with the people concerned and some of their contacts. Since then we have been working closely with PHE to ensure that all close contacts of those affected are identified and advised to self-isolate for 10 days. Professor Ivan Browne, Director of Public Health for Leicester

Further targeted testing is being carried out at a school in the city, as a "precautionary measure."

Surge testing of communities is not currently required as the three cases are all linked to travel, Professor Browne says.

“There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of mortality.

"Our advice to everyone remains the same. The best way to stop the spread of thevirus is to keep washing or sanitising your hands, wear a face covering in public places, stay apart from those you don’t live with, and abide by the restrictions in place.

“Regardless of whether you have travelled recently, everyone is encouraged to take up theoffer of twice weekly testing so that we can stop the spread of the virus.”

People without Covid-19 symptoms can drop in to one of the council's six rapid test centres, where no appointment is needed and results come back in less than an hour.

