The funeral has taken place for a two-week old baby boy who died after his pram was struck by a car in Brownhills on Easter Sunday (April 4).

Motorbike and scooter riders lined the streets in a touching tribute to baby Ciaran Leigh Morris, as a hearse with floral tributes led a horse-drawn carriage.

Mourners also lined the pavements to pay their respects, after his death prompted outpourings of grief in the community.

Motorbike and scooter riders formed a touching procession at the funeral of Ciaran Leigh Morris Credit: BPM Media

Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed in his pram when it was struck by a BMW in Brownhills on Easter Sunday.He was rushed to Walsall Manor Hospital after a car mounted the pavement, an inquest heard.

James Paul Davis, 34, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failure to report a collision.Mr Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Walsall, will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 4.

Ciaran's parents paid tribute to the baby earlier this month:

Mommy’s and daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything. “We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son. Fly high angel. Ciaran's parents