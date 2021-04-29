'I'm very scared': The mum trapped in India desperate to return home

play-icon Created with Sketch.

A woman from Leicester who was supposed to return home from India earlier this month says she's desperate to come back but can't because of the deteriorating COVID situation there.

Shaila Mehta travelled to India to see her elderly mother, but says things are going from bad to worse with more and more family members dying and flights home cancelled.

She speaks to her family via video link from the city of Morby in Gujarat.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

It's a desperate situation because Covid-19 infection rates in India are soaring and hospitals are still struggling with an acute shortage of oxygen.

It's a constant worry for the family with more and more relatives falling ill and dying from coronavirus.

Read more: