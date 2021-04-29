Police release photos of abandoned Kings Norton baby to help search for mother

West Midlands Police have released pictures of an abandoned baby boy found in Kings Norton on Thursday 22 April as efforts to find his mum continue.

The baby boy was found on The Mound, off Shannon Road in Kings Norton, at around 5.40pm.

Police believe George was only hours old when he was found. Credit: West Midlands Police

Hospital staff have named him George, as he was found the day before St George’s Day.

He was possibly only hours old when he was found, clothed and wrapped in a blanket, by a dog walker.

Officers are in the local area today (Thursday 29 April), handing out leaflets encouraging any witnesses or anyone who knows anything to contact them. Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 5pm and 6pm.

Detective Inspector Neil Hunt, who is leading the investigation, said: "We’re ready to offer you any help and support you may need. George is safe and well, and your health and wellbeing is our priority - please be assured that you are not in any trouble."

I am reaching out to George’s mother. You are my primary concern right now, and we really need to make sure you’re okay. I don’t know the circumstances around George’s birth but, as a parent myself, I know exactly how overwhelming becoming a parent can be. Detective Inspector Neil Hunt, West Midlands Police

George remains in hospital but is doing well according to police Credit: West Midlands Police

What do we know so far?

He was dressed in an orange and white stripy 'Dino Dude' tee-shirt, grey trousers and was wrapped in a grey and white zig zag pattern blanket.

He was clearly looked after, he had a blanket and he was wearing clothes, so we have no concerns that the mother does deeply care about him. Detective Superintendent Anastasia Miller, West Midlands Police

Police have released images of the clothes the baby was wearing when he was found. Credit: West Midlands Police

He was taken straight to hospital where he is thought to be full-term, healthy and doing well.

West Midlands Police later released footage of a woman they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

They say she was seen walking along Shannon Road just before ten past five.

"Gentle giant" husky dog praised for finding abandoned newborn baby in Birmingham park

George was discovered by semi-retired royal engineer Terry Walsh and his husky, Hel.

The 64-year-old says he would have walked past what he thought was a "discarded blanket" if it hadn't been for the help of his pet.

Mr Walsh explains how the baby boy started crying after Hel ran over to him, lay beside him and started to gently nudge him with her nose.

Hel's gentle nudges woke the baby up. Credit: BPM

Mr Walsh explains how he rushed over to a woman, who was also out walking, and told her of his discovery. She then called the police before accompanying Mr Walsh to try and settle the baby."

She picked the baby up. I kept hold of Hel - who just wanted to mother the child - and waited until the police came," says Mr Walsh."Clearly he was cold and the baby was getting the heat from the woman. If it hadn't been for Hel, I wouldn't have known. All I would've thought is that it's a rolled up blanket."

