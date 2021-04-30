More than 50,000 tickets go on sale for Coventry City of Culture

More than 50,000 tickets will go on sale for 12 different events for the Coventry City of Culture today.

The Trust which runs the event is also opening a new retail and information shop in the city centre.

Organisers say it will become the central hub where visitors can find out everything they need to know about the year ahead.

Open 7 days a week

10am - 6pm Monday - Saturday

11am - 5pm Sunday

The store will showcase and sell original artworks and products created by artists and makers from Coventry and Warwickshire.

Organisers say today marks "a moment we've been waiting for for so long...”

Laura McMillian, the Director of Audience Strategy, said: "With just a couple of weeks to go until our year gets underway, this store will be a hive of activity and help put Coventry UK City of Culture at the heart of the city.”

It is great to see the city starting to open up again as we follow the roadmap out of restrictions, and to have a physical space where visitors can buy a ticket for City of Culture events, pick up a coffee and something to eat or buy merchandise. Laura McMillian, Director of Audience Strategy at Coventry City of Culture

The year-long Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 event starts on May 15th.

