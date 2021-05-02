Murder investigation underway after teenager stabbed to death in Smethwick

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Footage by Snapper SK.

A murder investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Police understand the boy was chased into a shop in Waterloo Road in Smethwick and attacked with a knife at around 4.10pm on Saturday afternoon (May 1).

The boy was chased into a shop on Waterloo Road in Smethwick. Credit: Snapper SK.

The victim was found ten minutes later, with stab injuries, by a car that crashed in Heath Street.

He was taken to hospital but died around an hour later.

The boy was found with stab injuries on Heath Street. Credit: Snapper SK.

West Midlands Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 2), where he remains in police custody.

This is a tragic loss of a young life and my thoughts are with the boy’s family who are clearly devastated at what’s happened. Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, West Midlands Police Homicide Unit

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with more information.

Detective Inspector, Hannah Whitehouse, said:

“I really need to hear from any witnesses who saw the victim being chased in Waterloo Road or him and the attacker leaving that location, plus anyone who saw the collision in Heath Street and what happened afterwards."

