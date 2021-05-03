Investigation underway after major fire destroys Lutterworth Golf Club in Leicestershire
Investigations continue following a large fire at Lutterworth Golf Club in Leicestershire.
Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene on Saturday night, after local residents spotted the smoke and called 999.
Crews from Lutterworth, Rugby, Leicester, Hinckley, Wigston, Birstall, Loughborough and Kibworth arrived to tackle the blaze at around 10.15pm on Saturday.
Fire officials have been at the club on Rugby Road on Monday morning to inspect the area and make sure the site does not catch fire again.
The firefighting operation was complicated as there were some small propane cylinders on the site that posed a danger to firefighters.Leicestershire Police were also in attendance over the weekend, along with gas and electricity engineers to isolate the supplies to the building.
In a log of the night's events, the fire service said:
"On arrival, incident commander confirmed the building was involved in fire and well alight."Further fire engines and the aerial ladder were requested to assist with fire fighting."Two main water jets, water from the aerial ladder and two hose reels were in use to fight the fire."