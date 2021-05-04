'Jester from Leicester’ wins fourth World Snooker Championship title

Leicester’s Mark Selby has won his fourth World Snooker Championship title after an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy at The Crucible.

The ‘Jester from Leicester’ held off a fightback from his opponent in the final session to join John Higgins as a four-time champion, punching the air after potting the final black ball.

Credit: PA Images

Selby’s win last night (3rd May) adds to his growing collection of World Championship trophies, having already won in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Selby described the achievement as “absolutely incredible.”

A few years ago I had some really, really dark days and times were tough, obviously all the family will understand what I'm going through, so this has been a special one. Mark Selby

Credit: PA Images

£500,000 prize money

Number 2 Selby’s win moves him back up in the World Rankings

Selby's win moves him back up to the second spot, behind Judd Trump, in the world rankings.

Though he says his goal is to get back to the top: "My aim is to try and get back to number one, you still have massive goals in your career and I'm going in the right direction."

Credit: PA Images

Last night's match was played in front of a capacity crowd at the Crucible Theatre - the first at a UK sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago.

It's part of a pilot scheme across the country, which is trialling the return of spectators at sporting events.

