Worcestershire museum 'overwhelmed' by donations after being trashed by vandals

A Worcestershire museum has been 'overwhelmed' with donations after it was trashed by vandals.

The Avoncroft Museum near Bromsgrove was damaged after reopening for less than 24 hours on Saturday evening (May 1).

It remained closed on Sunday (May 2) and Monday (May 3) as staff began to process what had happened.

From room to room and house to house at the museum, the vandals destroyed anything and everything they could.

Windows have now been boarded up for security and to protect the exhibits from the weather.

Like all museums, Avoncroft has been closed for the past six months and desperately needed the bank holiday visitors.

A fundraising page has been set up on the museum's website to help pay for the thousands of pounds of damage.

Staff have said they're 'humbled by the outpouring of support' they've received.

Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, Sajid Javid had visited the museum and said the damaged done was 'just awful'.

Many people have already volunteered to help clean up the broken glass and staff have thanked everyone's help so far - saying 'you've restored our faith in humanity'.

They've said they have 'every intention' of being back up and running next weekend.

