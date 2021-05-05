People who use an allotment in Birmingham say it's provided an oasis of calm during lockdown.

The Walsall Road allotments in Perry Barr sit in the shadow of the new Alexander Stadium.

They had been under threat in 2019 due to the arrival of the Commonwealth Games, but were saved thanks to a campaign spearheaded by its most famous resident - Robert the allotment cat.

Plot-holder Elaine Hutchinson with ITV Central's Sameena Ali-Khan

People from more than 20 countries around the world are represented on the site.

ITV Central spent a day talking to some of them, who say the allotments provide a welcome distraction from the outside world.

I live on an estate and I don't have a garden. It's a place for me to unwind. It's a place where I can rest, have a cup of tea, sit and read, and dream. A lot of what we do as gardeners is dream. Rainy days cold days doesn't stop me from coming. Elaine Hutchinson

ITV Central spent the day filming at Walsall road allotments

The allotment's most famous resident is Robert - a black cat.

He's amassed a social media following of more than 30,000 fans and spends his days getting to know plot owners as well as other cats who visit.

Robert the allotment cat with ITV Central's producer, Lucy Kapasi

Crops and vegetables have been grown on the site since the early twentieth century.

The site is owned by Birmingham City Council and is managed by a committee of unpaid volunteers.

The allotment has been a sanctuary for people trying to escape the stresses of lockdown life Credit: ITV Central

