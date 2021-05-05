Dalian Atkinson threatened to take officer 'to the gates of hell', court hears

Former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson threatened to take the officers "to the gates of hell," a jury has heard.

On the second day of the trial of two West Mercia Police officers facing charges following the 48-year-old's death, the prosecution outlined how one of the officers claimed they were fearful for themselves, and others in the property.

The former footballer suffered cardiac arrest on the way to hospital, after officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Meadow Close in Telford, Shropshire, in August 2016.

Today, Birmingham Crown Court heard that PC Benjamin Monk, who is accused of Mr Atkinson's murder and manslaughter, thought the footballer was in a rage when he and PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith confronted him at his father's house.

PC Monk denies murder and manslaughter, while PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith has pleaded not guilty to assault.

42-year-old PC Benjamin Monk arrives in court on Tuesday alongside PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31. Credit: PA

Summarising what PC Monk told investigators about the incident, prosecution QC Alexandra Healy told the court: "He described how when he was approaching (Mr Atkinson's father's house) he was aware of a very loud row taking place within the property, with one voice much louder than the other.

"He explained that when Mr Atkinson appeared at the doorway of the house he was in an obvious rage and said 'This is the Messiah'.

"He said he produced the Taser, but Mr Atkinson, who PC Monk did not know, was apparently unconcerned when presented with the Taser, saying, 'I am going to take you to the gates of hell'."

"PC Monk was, he said, fearful for himself, his partner and whoever was in (the property)."

PC Monk told investigators he deployed his Taser after Mr Atkinson stepped towards him, but after it proved ineffective, he told PC Bettley-Smith to run.

Police at the scene in 2016 Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Ms Healy added: "After what must have been, he said, a short time, Mr Atkinson stopped running and so they, the officers, therefore also stopped running."

In his account, PC Monk said Mr Atkinson then swore at him and walked back to his father's house, punching the glass of the front door.

Ms Healy said: "Because of that, concerned for the occupants of the address, PC Monk deployed the Taser for a second time. Again, it was wholly ineffective."

West Mercia Police constable Benjamin Monk arrives at Birmingham Crown Court. Credit: Jacob King/PA

It was then that Mr Atkinson walked towards the officer, talking of taking him to the 'gates of hell'.

"PC Monk then discharged the Taser once more and on this occasion it was, in his words, 'completely effective'.

"He said Mr Atkinson went 'rigid' with neuromuscular incapacitation and he fell forward. He said had that Taser not worked 'we were completely done for'."

Jurors have heard that once Mr Atkinson was down, he was told by officers not to move. But then he moved 'slightly on to his right' and was 'trying to get up', at which point PC Monk kicked him.

The court heard, Monk said he did not know where the kick landed, but he emphasised it was single kick.

The officer said he believed it was a kick to the shoulder, but yesterday's trial heard the footballer received two kicks to the head.

A tribute is paid on the big screen at Villa Park in memory of former player Dalian Atkinson who died in 2016. Credit: PA images

Concluding her opening speech, Ms Healy said the jury would have to consider whether Monk had intended to cause really serious injury.

Jurors were told they will also have to judge whether the lengthy deployment of the Taser "and/or the at least two kicks to the head" significantly contributed to the death of Atkinson.

Ms Healy said: "The prosecution say that once that last Taser deployment had been totally effective, causing Dalian Atkinson to fall to the ground as a result of neuromuscular incapacitation... the officers were no longer acting in self-defence.

"Rather they acted in anger as a result of the fear that Dalian Atkinson had just put them through."

The trial continues.