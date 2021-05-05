The Director General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been appointed Honorary Professor by the University of Nottingham.

The decision has been taken by the Schools of Medicine and Nursing, as part of celebrations marking their dual 50th and 30th anniversaries.

Having studied with the University as an alumnus, and receiving an Honorary Degree from them in 2019, Dr Tedros had a long and distinguished public health career for more than 30 years.

He’s recognised around the world as a health scholar, researcher and diplomat, and is currently a leading figure in the global fight against the Coronavirus.

2000 Received a PhD in Public Health Medicine

2005 - 2012 Ethiopian Minister of Health

2012 - 2016 Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Chair of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

May 2017 First WHO Director General from Africa

2017 First chief officer of the WHO to have been elected by World Health Assembly

I am honoured to support the University of Nottingham's work to educate and prepare public health specialists of the future.

As an Alumnus of the University, I have a deep appreciation of its expertise and dedication to protecting and promoting the health of people worldwide through world class public health training. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO

Dr Tedros addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference in February 2021. Credit: PA Images

As part of his tenure as Honorary Professor, Dr Tedros will teach parts of the University’s Global Public Health Masters programme.

Today (May 5th), he’ll spend his first day of teaching delivering a masterclass to students on his experiences of tackling the pandemic and what it means for the future of public health. Students from Nottingham Trent are also being invited to join.

Dr Tedros has a truly impressive career in public health to date. He is renowned globally for his leadership and contribution to medicine through several important national and global public health positions, and now the tremendous leadership he is showing throughout the Covid-19 pandemic; this is an inspiration to all of us. Professor John Atherton, Pro-Vice Chancellor for the Faculty of Medicine at the University

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dr Tedros during the July 14 Bastille Day Parade in 2020. Credit: PA Images

When international travel is permitted, Dr Tedros is expected to visit the University and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

