Amongst all the hundreds of online oddities, musical memes and performing pets that went viral during lockdown, perhaps the most unexpected was a parish council meeting.

Its unlikely star was Jackie Weaver, the council clerk from Whitchurch in Shropshire.

Her interest in politics began at an early age, but with polls due to open in tomorrow's local elections, Jackie has been keen to see if today's young share her enthusiasm.

With Covid restrictions in place, she's been hosting virtual meetings with young people across the region, talking to them about why they may be feeling engaged in local politics.

Watch the full highlights from Jackie's Zoom call here:

