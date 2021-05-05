A naming rights deal has been struck for one of the Midlands biggest sports and entertainment venues.

The Ricoh Arena in Coventry will soon be known as the Coventry Building Society Arena in a 10-year naming rights deal starting from this summer.

The sponsorship comes from the UK's second largest building society.

The venue owners Wasps Group say it will put the Coventry name firmly on the national map, in the first major change to the stadium since it opened in 2005.

The Coventry Building Society brand will be 'prominent' inside and outside the venue, which is home to Wasps Rugby and Wasps Netball.

Coventry’s Ricoh Arena will be known as the Coventry Building Society Arena for the next ten years from this summer Credit: PA

It's as the venue prepares to welcome back Coventry City Football Club in August, and it will later host the Rugby League World Cup class in October.

The venue will also be part of Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 and the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

This is far more than simply a naming rights deal – we absolutely had to ensure that we united with an organisation that shares our vision for the arena and our values around what we want to deliver in the wider community. Stephen Vaughan, Wasps Group Chief Executive

Stephen Vaughan, Wasps Group Chief Executive, said the new partnership between the group and Coventry Building Society is based upon shared values.

“Coventry Building Society, like our venue, has strong local roots and a national reach, and we are looking forward to supporting each other over the coming years.

"It is an exciting time for the venue and we are thrilled to be sharing it with such great people and an iconic business."

Meanwhile, CEO of Coventry Building Society Steve Hughes says the deal comes "at an exciting time when UK City of Culture and the Commonwealth Games brings Coventry into the international spotlight."