Firefighters are tackling a large industrial fire at an electrical recycling plant on Harrimans Lane in the Dunkirk area of Nottingham, close to the university.

Crews from London Road, Highfields, West Bridgford, Stockhill, Long Eaton and Loughborough Fire Stations are all involved.

Footage from Ashley Kirk

Emergency services say the smoke is toxic due to burning plastic, so people in the area and those who can see it from a distance are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters are taking water from the canals to put out the blaze, and say thankfully no one has been injured.

Local resident Michael Riley, of Nazareth Road, Dunkirk said: “I know that they are taking water from two canals."I live a few miles away and I could see it from my house. I heard a couple of explosions, other than that I don’t really know. It was about half an hour ago."I spoke to someone down there, a business owner, and he said that something like this happens every six months or so."

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles Credit: BPM Media

People who witnessed the blaze shared video footage on Twitter:

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are working with our partners Derbyshire and Leicestershire Fire Service, and we currently have 15 appliances on scene. We are being supported by Nottinghamshire Police, EMAS and Network Rail.

"The smoke can be seen from a large distance away so please close all windows and doors and stay away from the area. If you are affected please call 111."