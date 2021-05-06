Man denies causing two-week-old baby's death after pram hit by car

A man from Walsall has denied causing the death of a two-week-old baby boy after his pram was hit by a car on Easter Sunday.

Ciaran Leigh Morris died after the pram he was being pushed in on High Street, in the Brownhills area of the borough, was hit by a car at about 4pm on April 4th.

Today (May 6th), appearing via videolink from HMP Birmingham at Wolverhampton Crown Court, 34-year-old James Paul Davis pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and a separate offence of causing death by driving while uninsured.

Credit: BPM Media

At the time of Ciaran's death, his parents released an emotional tribute to their son, saying: “Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.”

We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

Fly high angel. Family tribute

An inquest into Ciaran’s death was opened and adjourned earlier this month pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

The case has now been adjourned for trial, with a preliminary date set for October 4th.