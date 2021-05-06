Midlands Election 2021: Results in First Three Councils Due Overnight

We will have the first idea of how the 2021 local elections are going with results on three key councils overnight.

The Metropolitan Borough of Dudley, Derby City Council, and the second tier borough council of Nuneaton & Bedworth are the only Midlands authorities due to to count and declare results on Thursday night.

DUDLEY

Voters in Dudley have moved away from Labour in their droves over the last decade. First, towards UKIP and then Boris Johnson's Conservatives. All three MPs in the council area are now Tory.

The Council has been on a knife-edge for some time, split almost 50-50 between Labour and Conservatives. Control has flipped between the two parties, which have often needed the support of a couple of independent councillors to.

The Tories here are confident they can make the one or two gains they would need to tip control in their favour.

If Labour can make progress, it would indicate they are starting to turn the tide after years of losses.

DERBY

Derby is currently run by the Conservatives thanks to a "confidence and supply" arrangement with the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party (similar to the arrangement struck by Theresa May with the DUP to help her run the country in 2017).

That was possible after a dreadful night for Labour in 2019 when they lost six councillors, and with them, control of the chamber.

Tonight 18 of the city's 51 councillors are up for re-election. A couple of changes either way could completely change the shape of the council.

NUNEATON & BEDWORTH

Unlike the other two councils, Nuneaton & Bedworth is a second tier council, with fewer powers.

Solidly Labour for three decades, the Conservatives took control in 2008, only for Labour to take back control in 2012. Labour losses in the 2018 election meant there has been no-overall control ever since.

Half of the council is up for election tonight. If Labour can win one or two seats to take control, they will see it as a vindication of Kier Starmer's rebranding.

However, the Conservatives are confident they will be able to take control.

