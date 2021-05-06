Police appeal for witnesses after sock placed over swan’s head in Lincoln

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sock was placed over a swan’s head in Lincoln.

It was found in a drain in the Coulson Road area of the city on Sunday (May 2nd).

Lincolnshire Police say they don't believe it was accidental and the mindless act could've killed the swan had a member of Yorkshire Swan and Rescue Hospital not reported the incident.

Had the Swan rescue not intervened, the Swan would have either starved or potentially suffocated.

We believe the item has been placed on Swan’s head intentionally due to how snug the fit was and how far down the neck of the swan the tube was. We do not believe that this was accidental. PC Llewellyn, Investigating officer

Officers say they’re working with the RSPCA to “ensure justice is served.”

RSPCA Inspector Kate Burris said: “The consequences of this mindless prank could have resulted in this poor swan suffering over a long period of time and ultimately ended in their death.”

Given that this is the breeding and nesting season at the moment this could have also resulted in suffering and sadly death for any dependent offspring. RSPCA Inspector Kate Burris

Credit: Lincolnshire Police

What protections do birds have?

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which means it is an offence to kill, injure or take wild birds except under licence.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty could be:

6 months in prison

Unlimited fine

Lincolnshire Police say any type of animal cruelty will not be tolerated and they will carry out a full investigation.

Read more: