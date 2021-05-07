A case of the the variant of Covid-19 first identified in India has been confirmed in Tamworth.

Staffordshire County Council say the case was picked up by random sampling of all positive tests at the end of April.

The resident is thought to have passed the virus on to two members of their household.

The household is isolating and their contacts have been traced and tested as a precaution, say the council.

The news comes as Public Health England declare the Indian variant of Covid-19 as a 'variant of concern'.

We have been working with Public Health England to trace all contacts of this case. There has been very limited contact with others outside the household, and these have been thoroughly traced and tested to ensure there is no further spread. Dr Richard Harling, Director for Health and Care at Staffordshire County Council

It is thought that the person contracted the variant outside of Staffordshire, and the council assure the public there is no evidence that it has spread to the wider community.

Dr Richard Harling, Director for Health and Care at Staffordshire County Council said:

“After tracing all movements and contacts of this case, we believe the variant originated outside of Staffordshire, so this appears to be an isolated case that has not spread to the wider community.

“A small number of people who may have come into contact with the resident while they were infectious are being offered testing this weekend as a precaution and any positive results will be sent to check for the variant.

“This case shows the importance of getting tested regularly. Regular testing allows us to pick up on cases, even those showing no symptoms, and isolate any potential contacts to prevent further spread of the infection.”

