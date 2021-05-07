play-icon Created with Sketch.

The pandemic has had a big effect on mental health. For young Black men, this has become more acute, given they are more likely than any other section of society to experience a serious mental health issue.

In Wolverhampton, the Dear Youngers project supports young African and Caribbean men and has been helping its members stay positive. Three of them have been speaking to Callum Watkinson.

"The culture of masculinity is that we don't share - we have to bottle stuff in," said Amarno Inai.

"Now as a Black man it's compounded by the idea of racism as well.

"If we go through the mental health institutions oftentimes we come in or experience the mental health organisations is through the criminal justice system - through hostility. It's not easy to talk about racism and micro-aggressions in a white space.

"Sometimes there's no-one really to talk about it to. When I would try to be vulnerable and share I felt like I was being handled and dismissed - my experience was being dismissed."

It's not easy to talk about racism and micro-aggressions in a white space. Sometimes there's no-one really to talk about it to. Amarno Inai

The most recent NHS Adult Psychiatric Morbidity survey revealed only six and a half percent of Black people diagnosed with a mental health problem have treatment, compared with more than fourteen percent of white.

6.5% Of black people diagnosed with a mental health problem have treatment

That's despite the fact that more than three percent of Black men experience severe mental health disorders compared with one tenth that number of white men.

And that more than eight percent of Black men screened positive for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder compared with four and half percent of white.

And analysis last summer by the National Police Chiefs' Council found that Black people are one point six times as likely to have been fined for breaching Coronavirus lockdown rules.

"To put it simply this is the white man's land and we're here but I feel like we're still kind of visitors," said Rohan Bent.

"When you walk down the road, you might not feel 'I need to be careful'. 'I've got a hood on today, that's a problem'. When you see an elderly white woman you're not thinking 'Gosh, she's scared of me'. These aren't thoughts that are going through your head.

"What you reap you sow. So obviously if you're looking at things negatively then you're going to attract that negative energy," said Ryan Campbell.

"Yeah so I decided to join the programme because I knew it would have a positive impact, as it has already".

Watch the full interview by clicking on the video at the top of this article.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can get help here:

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Rethink Mental Illness offer practical advice and information for anyone affected by mental health problems on a wide range of topics including treatment, support and care. Phone 0300 5000 927 (Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm) or visit rethink.org

Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.

Read more: