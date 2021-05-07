Midlands Election Results 2021: 17 Midlands Councils Continue to Count Votes

play-icon Created with Sketch.

There have been elections in 28 local councils across the Midlands, in a bumper round of voting.

It's the biggest set of votes since the 2019 General Election.

Results from 17 councils are due to be known today.

EAST MIDLANDS:

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Labour in Nottinghamshire have lost their group leader and a Conservative majority has been reached - giving them outright control.

The Tories had been running the county with help from the Mansfield Independents, but a number of early gains - including the Worksop seat of Labour leader Alan Rhodes - put them on course for a big victory.

Labour lost 8, Conservatives gained 6.

DERBY

Counting has been suspended until 4pm in Derby, with two seats which are being defended by Labour still to declare.

The council is currently run by the Conservatives thanks to a "confidence and supply" arrangement with the Liberal Democrats and the Reform Party (similar to the arrangement struck by Theresa May with the DUP to help her run the country in 2017).

Before counting was suspended, Labour had held five of their seats, but lost Mackworth to the Conservatives, meaning another "hung council". The Conservatives would be able to continue with their current arrangement.

Cllr Chris Poulter is the Conservative Group Leader in Derby, and says things have gone well for them.

DERBYSHIRE

The Conservatives have retained control of Derbyshire, a county which was strong Labour territory until recently.

LINCOLNSHIRE

As expected, the Conservatives have retained overall control of Lincolnshire Council.

WEST MIDLANDS:

SOLIHULL

Conservatives hold their majority of Solihull Council, gaining three seats. Green party candidates gained two seats. The voter turnout was 38%.

WOLVERHAMPTON

Labour retain control of Wolverhampton City Council, but lose five councillors to the Conservatives.

SANDWELL

Sandwell Council had been a Labour one-party state, but not any more. The Conservatives have made eight gains, meaning there is a significant opposition group on the council for the first time in a while.

DUDLEY

The Conservatives already have won councillors to form an outright majority on Dudley Council.

It had been on a knife-edge for some years, split almost 50-50 between Labour and Conservatives. Before last night, the Tories ran a minority administration.

But that has changed dramatically with this morning's result.

NUNEATON & BEDWORTH

For the first time since 2008, the Conservatives have control of Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council.

They won five seats from Labour in areas which used to be considered Labour heartlands.

More results to follow as we get them